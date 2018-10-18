Channel Zero finds new HQ for CHCH-TV

Renovation and construction on the new Hamilton-based site will begin in 2019, with the finished building set to be operational by spring of 2021.
By Jordan Pinto
33 mins ago

Renovation and construction on the new Hamilton-based site will begin in 2019, with the finished building set to be operational by spring of 2021.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN