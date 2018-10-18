Channel Zero finds new HQ for CHCH-TV
Renovation and construction on the new Hamilton-based site will begin in 2019, with the finished building set to be operational by spring of 2021.
Renovation and construction on the new Hamilton-based site will begin in 2019, with the finished building set to be operational by spring of 2021.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN