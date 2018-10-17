Building CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution’s international brand
The pubcaster's licensing department is showcasing 400 hours of new content at MIPCOM, as it looks to differentiate itself in the market.
The pubcaster’s licensing department is showcasing 400 hours of new content at MIPCOM, as it looks to differentiate itself in the market.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN