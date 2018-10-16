Quebecor’s Manon Brouillette stepping down
The president and CEO of Videotron will exit the company at the end of the year.
The president and CEO of Videotron will exit the company at the end of the year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN