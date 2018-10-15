MIPCOM: ITV’s Carolyn McCall on cozying up to the consumer
The CEO of ITV discussed the company's new three-year strategy, which will see it zero in on the direct-to-consumer relationship.
The CEO of ITV discussed the company’s new three-year strategy, which will see it zero in on the direct-to-consumer relationship.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN