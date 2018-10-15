Disney, Netflix unleash more Air Bud content

The Vancouver-based prodco is readying its first TV series, Pup Academy, for Disney Channel in the U.S., and struck a deal with Netflix on a new movie.
By Jeremy Dickson
19 hours ago
Pup Star

The Vancouver-based prodco is readying its first TV series, Pup Academy, for Disney Channel in the U.S., and struck a deal with Netflix on a new movie.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN