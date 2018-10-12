Hot Sheet: Digital Demand Oct. 2 to 8, 2018

Stranger Things and Ozark claim the top spots, followed by The Handmaid's Tale at #3.
By Playback Staff
14 hours ago
Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things and Ozark claim the top spots, followed by The Handmaid’s Tale at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN