Hangar 18 heads to Sudbury for Spare Parts

The horror feature is directed by Andrew T. Hunt and produced via Raven Banner's joint venture with 9 Light Entertainment and Red Square Motion.
By Lauren Malyk
14 hours ago
Camera picture from shutterstock_3723832

The horror feature is directed by Andrew T. Hunt and produced via Raven Banner’s joint venture with 9 Light Entertainment and Red Square Motion.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN