Deals: DHX Media, Farpoint Films, Media Ranch
Season one of Mega Man: Fully Charged goes to U.K. kids broadcaster POP, while Farpoint Films inks content deals with Rive Gauche Television and Kew Media.
Season one of Mega Man: Fully Charged goes to U.K. kids broadcaster POP, while Farpoint Films inks content deals with Rive Gauche Television and Kew Media.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN