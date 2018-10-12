Deals: DHX Media, Farpoint Films, Media Ranch

Season one of Mega Man: Fully Charged goes to U.K. kids broadcaster POP, while Farpoint Films inks content deals with Rive Gauche Television and Kew Media.
By Lauren Malyk
14 hours ago
