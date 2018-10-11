Ovation picks up two seasons of Frankie Drake

Season one of the Shaftesbury-produced drama debuts on the U.S. network in June 2019.
By Jordan Pinto
20 hours ago
Frankie Drake http___www.cbc.ca_mediacentre_content_images_Frankie_Drake_108.109_Day11_CK_0106

