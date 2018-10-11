Citytv greenlights Muse Entertainment’s The Murders
The eight-episode police procedural, starring Jessica Lucas, is now in production in Vancouver.
The eight-episode police procedural, starring Jessica Lucas, is now in production in Vancouver.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN