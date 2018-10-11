Blue Ant acquires Saloon Media

The deal will see both companies expand their focus in the factual-drama space, capitalizing on Saloon's global partnerships and contributing to Blue Ant's growing network of prodcos.
By Katie Bailey
23 hours ago

