Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2018

La Disparition Des Lucioles lands at #1, followed by Pauline Julien, Intime Et Politique at #2 and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at #3.
By Playback Staff
20 hours ago

La Disparition Des Lucioles lands at #1, followed by Pauline Julien, Intime Et Politique at #2 and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN