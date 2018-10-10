CW nabs season two of Burden of Truth

The youth-skewing U.S. net has added the legal drama's upcoming eight-episode season to its summer 2019 slate.
By Lauren Malyk
20 hours ago
Burden of Truth BOT_Ep4_D25_ST_162.dng

