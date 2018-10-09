eOne sells The Rookie into 160 territories

The police drama sold to M6 (France), Sky (U.K.) and RAI (Italy) among others ahead of its Oct. 16 broadcast premiere.
By Jordan Pinto
By Jordan Pinto
The Rookie

The police drama sold to M6 (France), Sky (U.K.) and RAI (Italy) among others ahead of its Oct. 16 broadcast premiere.

