Carmine Street Guitars to play for Abramorama

The U.S.-based distributor has picked up the U.S. rights to filmmaker Ron Mann's 10th feature documentary and is planning a theatrical release for spring 2019.
By Lauren Malyk
12 hours ago
Carmine Street Guitars

The U.S.-based distributor has picked up the U.S. rights to filmmaker Ron Mann’s 10th feature documentary and is planning a theatrical release for spring 2019.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN