9 Story to walk Clifford around the world

The company has been appointed as the global distributor for Scholastic Entertainment's revamped Clifford The Big Red Dog series.
By Jeremy Dickson
14 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - clifford-scholastic

The company has been appointed as the global distributor for Scholastic Entertainment’s revamped Clifford The Big Red Dog series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN