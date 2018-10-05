How Sepia Films feeds its feature biz

Tina Pehme discusses the company's latest film, Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, ahead of its world premiere at VIFF.
By Regan Reid
4 hours ago
Anthem of a Teenage Prophet

Tina Pehme discusses the company’s latest film, Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, ahead of its world premiere at VIFF.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN