Deals: CBC, Gusto Worldwide, eOne
CBC inks deals for Barry Avrich's The Reckoning: Hollywood's Worst Kept Secret, Finding The Secret Path and Jessica Jessica, Gusto sells three originals, plus more.
CBC inks deals for Barry Avrich’s The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret, Finding The Secret Path and Jessica Jessica, Gusto sells three originals, plus more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN