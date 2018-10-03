Reality Distortion Field preps three new sci-fi series

Simon Barry and Stephen Hegyes will exec-produce the projects, which include an adaptation of comic ReincarNATE.
By Lauren Malyk
3 hours ago

Simon Barry and Stephen Hegyes will exec-produce the projects, which include an adaptation of comic ReincarNATE.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN