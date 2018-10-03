Insight Productions, Second City ink development pact
Following their recent collaboration on the SCTV reunion special, the companies have partnered to develop scripted and unscripted projects.
Following their recent collaboration on the SCTV reunion special, the companies have partnered to develop scripted and unscripted projects.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN