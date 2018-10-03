European Parliament imposes content quota for streamers

VOD platforms like Netflix and Facebook will need to commit at least 30% of their programming to local productions.
By Regan Reid
11 hours ago

VOD platforms like Netflix and Facebook will need to commit at least 30% of their programming to local productions.

