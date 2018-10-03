CRTC denies FairPlay Canada proposal to block piracy websites

The commission said it doesn't have the jurisdiction to consider the proposal, and that other avenues are more suitable in addressing the issue.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
algorithm shutterstock

