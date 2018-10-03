Amazon Prime picks up 10 DHX shows
DHX Media has licensed the Spanish versions of series including Madeline (pictured) to the U.S. streaming service.
DHX Media has licensed the Spanish versions of series including Madeline (pictured) to the U.S. streaming service.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN