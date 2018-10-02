Super Bowl simsub ban reversed in USMCA

By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago

The new trade agreement orders Canada to rescind the CRTC’s contentious ban on simultaneous substitution of Canadian ads during the Super Bowl.

