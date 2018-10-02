Scott Moore to exit Rogers

The longtime broadcast exec, most recently president at Sportsnet, will leave at the end of the month.
By Katie Bailey
9 hours ago

The longtime broadcast exec, most recently president at Sportsnet, will leave at the end of the month.

