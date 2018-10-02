PBS Kids greenlights 9 Story’s Xavier Riddle

The animated series is based on author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos' Ordinary People book series.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago
XavierRiddle

The animated series is based on author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos’ Ordinary People book series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN