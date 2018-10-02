Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Sept. 21 to 27, 2018

La Disparition des Lucioles comes in at #1, followed by Pauline Julien, Intime et Politique at #2 and 1991 at #3.
By Playback Staff
11 hours ago

