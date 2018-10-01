VIFF’s Immersed tackles the thorny topic of ROI for VR content

Not daunted by a still-nascent market, panelists at the fest's virtual reality-focused conference discussed creative ways producers are monetizing in the medium.
By Regan Reid
17 hours ago
VR Conference - Who will buy? The market for immersive content

Not daunted by a still-nascent market, panelists at the fest’s virtual reality-focused conference discussed creative ways producers are monetizing in the medium.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN