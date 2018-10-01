Corus links up with Thomas & Friends

The deal with Mattel will see the preschool series air on Treehouse, while Nelvana will represent the Thomas the Tank Engine brand as its official Canadian licensing agent.
By Lauren Malyk
17 hours ago
Thomas and Friends

