Corus links up with Thomas & Friends
The deal with Mattel will see the preschool series air on Treehouse, while Nelvana will represent the Thomas the Tank Engine brand as its official Canadian licensing agent.
The deal with Mattel will see the preschool series air on Treehouse, while Nelvana will represent the Thomas the Tank Engine brand as its official Canadian licensing agent.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN