CBS developing TV drama based on 19-2
Sphere Media SVP Virginia Rankin talks to Playback about why the format has been pivotal in expanding the prodco's push into international markets.
Sphere Media SVP Virginia Rankin talks to Playback about why the format has been pivotal in expanding the prodco’s push into international markets.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN