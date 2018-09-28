VIFF ’18: Frank Giustra on the journey that led to his new doc

The Lionsgate founder and philanthropist discusses producing Debra Kellner's feature documentary Inside My Heart and his plans for more film projects.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago
Frank Giustra headshot

The Lionsgate founder and philanthropist discusses producing Debra Kellner’s feature documentary Inside My Heart and his plans for more film projects.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN