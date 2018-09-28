Deals: Fremantle, Cinedigm, Sinking Ship, Skyship

Fremantle picks up Network Entertainment's I Am Paul Walker, while Los Angeles-headquartered Cinedigm rides off with Heartland for Dove Channel, plus more.
By Lauren Malyk
7 hours ago
heartland-2

Fremantle picks up Network Entertainment’s I Am Paul Walker, while Los Angeles-headquartered Cinedigm rides off with Heartland for Dove Channel, plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN