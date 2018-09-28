Connect3 to adapt mystery novel The Butchers of Berlin
Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, the scribes behind Italian TV drama Gomorrah, are attached to pen the series, with U.K. prodco Racine Media and Cineflix also on board.
