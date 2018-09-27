VIFF’ 18: The roadmap to Big Country
Producer Michael Tanko Grand talks producing his first project, director Kat Jayme's Finding Big Country, which has its world premiere at the fest.
Producer Michael Tanko Grand talks producing his first project, director Kat Jayme’s Finding Big Country, which has its world premiere at the fest.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN