In brief: New Heritage deputy ministers named
Plus: eOne partners on a docuseries exec produced by Drake, while Pyewacket's writer/director has been tapped to direct season three of Slasher (pictured).
Plus: eOne partners on a docuseries exec produced by Drake, while Pyewacket‘s writer/director has been tapped to direct season three of Slasher (pictured).
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN