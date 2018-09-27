Headspinner in development on Denis and Me
The prodco has teamed up with YouTuber Denis Kopotun to create an animated kids TV series inspired by his videos and life.
The prodco has teamed up with YouTuber Denis Kopotun to create an animated kids TV series inspired by his videos and life.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN