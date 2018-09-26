Virginia Rankin upped to SVP at Sphere Media Plus
The Montreal-headquartered prodco has also promoted development head Tara Woodbury, as it looks to strengthen its presence in English-language markets.
The Montreal-headquartered prodco has also promoted development head Tara Woodbury, as it looks to strengthen its presence in English-language markets.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN