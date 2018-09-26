Public consultations underway for Broadcasting, Telecom Acts review

The panel tasked with modernizing the Acts must present a final report to government by Jan. 31, 2020.
By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago

The panel tasked with modernizing the Acts must present a final report to government by Jan. 31, 2020.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN