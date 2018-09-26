CBC/Radio-Canada sets three-year inclusion plan

The pubcaster hit its Strategy 2020 goal of 2.1% Indigenous representation in its workforce, and noted that 48.9% of its employees are women.
By Regan Reid
21 hours ago
shutterstock_maple leaf canada

The pubcaster hit its Strategy 2020 goal of 2.1% Indigenous representation in its workforce, and noted that 48.9% of its employees are women.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN