CBC/Radio-Canada sets three-year inclusion plan
The pubcaster hit its Strategy 2020 goal of 2.1% Indigenous representation in its workforce, and noted that 48.9% of its employees are women.
The pubcaster hit its Strategy 2020 goal of 2.1% Indigenous representation in its workforce, and noted that 48.9% of its employees are women.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN