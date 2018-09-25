Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Sept. 14 to 20, 2018
Ricardo Trogi's 1991 breaks the $3 million mark, followed by Little Italy coming in at #2 and Tulipani: Love, Honour and a Bicycle landing at #3.
