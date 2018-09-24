Photo gallery: 2018 WIFT-T Reception at TIFF

The annual fundraiser saw leaders from CBC, Telefilm and TIFF come out to honour the achievements and contributions of Canadian women in the entertainment industry.
By Playback Staff
18 hours ago

The annual fundraiser saw leaders from CBC, Telefilm and TIFF come out to honour the achievements and contributions of Canadian women in the entertainment industry.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,