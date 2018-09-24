George Cheeks, Paul Telegdy to replace Bob Greenblatt at NBC Entertainment
Greenblatt will aid in the transition and continue to work with NBC Entertainment on its live musical specials.
Greenblatt will aid in the transition and continue to work with NBC Entertainment on its live musical specials.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN