George Cheeks, Paul Telegdy to replace Bob Greenblatt at NBC Entertainment

Greenblatt will aid in the transition and continue to work with NBC Entertainment on its live musical specials.
By Barry Walsh
15 hours ago
Copied from Realscreen - George Cheeks_Paul Telegdy

Greenblatt will aid in the transition and continue to work with NBC Entertainment on its live musical specials.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN