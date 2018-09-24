Cirque du Soleil swings into TV with Big Top Academy

Cirque's first live-action children's show is produced by Montreal's Apartment 11 Productions.
By Elizabeth Foster
14 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Big Top Academy

Cirque’s first live-action children’s show is produced by Montreal’s Apartment 11 Productions.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN