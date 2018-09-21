FIN Atlantic ’18: Audience of Chairs picks up four prizes
At the close of the fest, Deanne Foley's project nabbed awards for best film and best direction, while best documentary went to Renee Blanchar's Nos Hommes Dans L'Ouest.
