CFC unveils 2018 Prime Time recipients
Michael Rinaldi, Jessica Meya and Sophia Fabiilli are among the six up-and-coming creatives selected for the annual program.
Michael Rinaldi, Jessica Meya and Sophia Fabiilli are among the six up-and-coming creatives selected for the annual program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN