McGlynn, de Pencier in the running for DGC’s feature film prize
Kyle Rideout and Keith Behrman round out the list for the annual award, while the guild also announced its Discovery nominees.
Kyle Rideout and Keith Behrman round out the list for the annual award, while the guild also announced its Discovery nominees.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN