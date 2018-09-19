Trench 11 filmmaker Leo Scherman lines up next project

Crime drama Goner, set to shoot in Ontario in spring 2019, is produced by Carousel Pictures' Tyler Levine (pictured).
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago

