Nelvana greenlights trio of preschool shows
Head of development Athena Georgaklis dishes on the innovations that moved Mr. King, P.U.R.S.T. Secret Agent Binky and Miss Persona to the top of the slate.
Head of development Athena Georgaklis dishes on the innovations that moved Mr. King, P.U.R.S.T. Secret Agent Binky and Miss Persona to the top of the slate.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN