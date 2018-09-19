Jonesin’ swings into production

Produced by Calgary's Full Swing Productions, the dark comedy stars Brandon Sklenar and Lethal Weapon's Kristen Gutoskie.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago
Scott Westby Director from Full Swing Productions

Produced by Calgary’s Full Swing Productions, the dark comedy stars Brandon Sklenar and Lethal Weapon‘s Kristen Gutoskie.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN