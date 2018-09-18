Angelique’s Isle, Bingo head to imagineNATIVE
The festival's 2018 lineup will present 10 dramatic features, including Marie-Helene Cousineau and Michelle Derosiers' Angelique's Isle and the debut feature from Marjorie Beaucage.
The festival’s 2018 lineup will present 10 dramatic features, including Marie-Helene Cousineau and Michelle Derosiers’ Angelique’s Isle and the debut feature from Marjorie Beaucage.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN